Best Summary of I-4 Ultimate in a Single Sight 

"Princenton" sign

I-4 Ultimate, the massive renovation of Central Florida's automotive aorta, isn't just a frustrating mess to drive through that increases traffic while decreasing public safety; it's also a political boondoggle, already eight months behind schedule and $100 million over budget. And when it's finally finished, the locals who suffered through the construction will only be rewarded by getting hit with more tolls for the use of "express lanes." Which makes this exit sign that flubbed the spelling of Princeton Street an accurate illustration of the entire project: an expensive, stupid mistake.