Best Storage Facility 

Colonial Lanes
One of the last vestiges of Old Orlando fell to the deadly scythe of progress this year when Colonial Lanes – the beloved bowling alley that had been in business since 1959 – was shuttered to make way for ... a self-storage facility. And while self-storage facilities are a great investment for the owners – low overhead, low labor cost, constant revenue – we're sad that a place that helped define the character of the neighborhood will only exist in the storage unit of our memories now. The boozy bowling leagues, all-ages punk shows, karaoke glory and the bar that time forgot are now consigned to the memories of those who experienced them, never to be discovered by someone new again.
