HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Goods & Services

Goods & Services

Staff Pick

Best Stimulus Shopping 

USPS Postal Store catalog

click to enlarge good-postoffice.jpg

Photo by Lego Explore Orlando

USPS Postal Store catalog

store.usps.com

Last week found us smashing the Add to Cart button on the commemorative Ruth Asawa stamps. But our real love is the Gifts section. If you dig, you'll find puzzle postcards that become 3D dinosaurs, miniature mail trucks, even mail carrier costumes for kids (and dogs!). While the USPS store isn't strictly local shopping, Florida is one of 34 states that offers no-excuse mail-in voting and Floridians have grown accustomed to it – and USPS is hurting for money these days. Take away the postal service, and you're kneecapping what's become an integral part of the process of democracy here.

Email
Print
Share

Tags: ,

(Sorry, no information is currently available for other years in this same award category.)
  |  

Calendar

Most Popular

No recently-read stories.

Visit the archives…

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation