Last week found us smashing the Add to Cart button on the commemorative Ruth Asawa stamps. But our real love is the Gifts section. If you dig, you'll find puzzle postcards that become 3D dinosaurs, miniature mail trucks, even mail carrier costumes for kids (and dogs!). While the USPS store isn't strictly local shopping, Florida is one of 34 states that offers no-excuse mail-in voting and Floridians have grown accustomed to it – and USPS is hurting for money these days. Take away the postal service, and you're kneecapping what's become an integral part of the process of democracy here.