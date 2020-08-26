HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Music & Nightlife

Music & Nightlife

Readers' Choice

Best Sports Bar 

Miller's Ale House

click to enlarge best-of-orlando-2020-logo-1000.jpg

Photo by Lego Explore Orlando

1st: Miller's Ale House millersalehouse.com

2nd: Sportstown Billiards sportstownbilliards.com

3rd: Johnny's Fillin' Station johnnysfillinstation.com

Email
Print
Share

Tags: ,

Previous Winners

  |  

Calendar

Most Popular

No recently-read stories.

Visit the archives…

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation