Best Space Oddities, Home Edition 

Bowie Sottsass Memphis at Modernism Museum of Mount Dora

click to enlarge peter_shire_room_valentine_typewriter.jpeg

Photo courtesy of Modernism Museum

Bowie Sottsass Memphis at Modernism Museum of Mount Dora modernismmuseum.org

Finding out that David Bowie collected Memphis furniture wasn't an enormous surprise; the wigged-out, whimsical Italian design group was as sui generis as the Thin White Duke himself. But finding out that the whole collection was acquired by a private collector and put up for display in quaint little old Mount Dora — now, that was a surprise. You have until October to get your ass out there or risk forever regretting not seeing this fantastic collection in the flesh ... and lucite and ceramic and leather.

