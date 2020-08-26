HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Goods & Services

Goods & Services

Staff Pick

Best Socially Conscious Swag 

BLM earrings by Jessica Becker

BLM earrings by Jessica Becker

instagram.com/gorjessart

Jessica Becker's handmade earrings supporting anti-racist initiatives were THE protest accessory this summer. Gloriously huge, painted with portraits of Breonna Taylor, They Live OBEY skulls, and various slogans like "Say Her Name" and "Revolution in Progress," and made of lightweight foam, they swung from the earlobes and gauges of many a woke marcher. And the only payment Becker asked for was a receipt for a donation of $10 or more to a local Black Lives Matter organization.

Email
Print
Share

Tags: ,

(Sorry, no information is currently available for other years in this same award category.)
  |  

Calendar

Most Popular

No recently-read stories.

Visit the archives…

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation