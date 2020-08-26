BLM earrings by Jessica Becker

instagram.com/gorjessart

Jessica Becker's handmade earrings supporting anti-racist initiatives were THE protest accessory this summer. Gloriously huge, painted with portraits of Breonna Taylor, They Live OBEY skulls, and various slogans like "Say Her Name" and "Revolution in Progress," and made of lightweight foam, they swung from the earlobes and gauges of many a woke marcher. And the only payment Becker asked for was a receipt for a donation of $10 or more to a local Black Lives Matter organization.