Historically Short Theme Park Wait Times

For years, we kvetched about the overcrowded conditions and confusing queue-cutting schemes at Orlando's attractions. It turns out that social distancing was the solution all along: Since the parks reopened with restricted capacity, guests have been walking onto popular E-Tickets like Flight of Passage at Disney's Animal Kingdom, and Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure at Islands of Adventure, with wait times measured in minutes or seconds instead of hours. It might not be economically sustainable for the parks, but it's great for guests while it lasts.