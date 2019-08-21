Best Sign You Care Too Much About Funko Pops 

Spooky Empire riot over Elvira figure
Oct. 26, 2018
Don't get us wrong, we applaud ferocious fandom in most, if not all, cases – but this was next-level. Spooky Empire organizers at last autumn's con (headlined by the Mistress of the Dark herself) starting running low on their exclusive Elvira Pops on Friday night, and collectors' fists started a-flying. In summary: plastic Elvira causes a bunch of fights; actual Elvira, a mere door and hallway away (and for whom we would not hesitate to tussle) merits no altercations whatsoever. Indeed, the mood in her line was downright convivial. Priorities, everyone!
