Best Sign You Care Too Much About Funko Pops 

Oct. 26, 2018

Don't get us wrong, we applaud ferocious fandom in most, if not all, cases – but this was next-level. Spooky Empire organizers at last autumn's con (headlined by the Mistress of the Dark herself) starting running low on their exclusive Elvira Pops on Friday night, and collectors' fists started a-flying. In summary: plastic Elvira causes a bunch of fights; actual Elvira, a mere door and hallway away (and for whom we would not hesitate to tussle) merits no altercations whatsoever. Indeed, the mood in her line was downright convivial. Priorities, everyone!

