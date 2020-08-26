"Chomping While Clomping" at Theme Parks

After their reopenings, both Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando put mask requirements in place for their guests. Of course, eating is a big part of the theme-park experience, so they made an exception – guests could remove masks to enjoy some scrummy Dole whip or a Lard Lad doughnut. But some people took it too far, purchasing a food item as a sort of free pass from masking and walking around the parks with snacks in hand and masks a-dangle. Both parks later closed the chomping-while-clomping loophole, surely causing popcorn sales to dip.