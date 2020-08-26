HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

You searched for:

Start over

Narrow Search

Other Searches

Food & Drink

Food & Drink

Staff Pick

Best Short-Lived Loophole 

click to enlarge best-of-orlando-2020-logo-1000.jpg

Photo by Lego Explore Orlando

"Chomping While Clomping" at Theme Parks

After their reopenings, both Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando put mask requirements in place for their guests. Of course, eating is a big part of the theme-park experience, so they made an exception – guests could remove masks to enjoy some scrummy Dole whip or a Lard Lad doughnut. But some people took it too far, purchasing a food item as a sort of free pass from masking and walking around the parks with snacks in hand and masks a-dangle. Both parks later closed the chomping-while-clomping loophole, surely causing popcorn sales to dip.

Email
Print
Share

Tags: ,

(Sorry, no information is currently available for other years in this same award category.)
  |  

Calendar

Most Popular

No recently-read stories.

Visit the archives…

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation