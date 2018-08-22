Sports & Recreation

Best Rumble in the Jungle 

Mayhem on Mills

Mayhem on Mills

Hosted by Total Punk

April 22, 2018

There's no better post-brunch dessert than watching grown men and women beat each other with folding chairs and throw each other onto thumbtacks, all while you sip a Pabst tallboy. That's why we were so impressed when Total Punk Turnbuckle Tuesdays, the weekly hangout for fans of '80s wrestling videos and cheap beer, put on their inaugural Mayhem on Mills in the Will's Pub parking lot. Nothing screams a good time like amateur wrestlers writhing and screaming for mercy while punk bands rip it up, after all. As Russell "Maximus" Crowe would say, "Are you not entertained?"

(Sorry, no information is currently available for other years in this same award category.)
