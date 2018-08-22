You searched for:

Best rotating sandwich menu 

Orlando Meats

Orlando Meats

orlandomeats.com

Every visit to Orlando Meats is completely different. Their constantly rotating roster of meaty contraptions is typically stuffed with mysterious names, like Dee Is a Bird or Tokyo Drift. (Doesn’t matter if you get it, just try it.) But there are also a few regular staples that will always keep coming back, like the Breakfast Burger – which only comes one way and don’t you even think about asking for it well-done, you giant loser – and the Shake Hands With Beef, which is exactly what it sounds like, baby.

