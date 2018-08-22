Best Revolving Door 

Orlando Magic head coach position

The Orlando Magic's new head coach is named Steve Clifford, but we don't expect you to remember it, because he's now the head honcho of an NBA franchise that's lost more games than any other club over the past six years – 335, to be exact. But welcome to the fam anyway, Clifford, as the Magic's fifth coach in six seasons. Here's to not being one of the league's basement dwellers in 2018-19, though we shouldn't get our hopes up.