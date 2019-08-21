Sports & Recreation

Best Replacement for Kaká 

Photo by Orlando City Soccer

orlandocitysc.com

In 2015, the biggest name on the Orlando City Soccer Club squad was Ricardo Izecson dos Santos Leite, better known to soccer aficionados worldwide as Kaká. Widely accepted as one of the best players of his generation, the Real Madrid and A.C. Milan player made his way to the City Beautiful to grace us with his beautiful game. But last year, the Brazilian maestro retired, leaving a fame vacuum on the field. We needed a new "designated player," as MLS calls their stars (who earn far more than the league's salary cap). Enter Luís Carlos Almeida da Cunha, better known to soccer aficionados as Nani. (Sensing a trend here?) Our No. 17, formerly of Manchester United, has made his mark as a playmaker and goal scorer, drawing crowds to see his fancy footwork and on-field theatrics week after week.

