Staff Pick

Best Refreshing Escape 

Mojito green tea from CubanoZ

click to enlarge 17757325_1499625800081684_8841802547960229108_n.jpg

photo via CubanoZ/facebook

Mojito green tea from CubanoZ

facebook.com/cubanozmojitos

There is no better way to beat dehydration on a hot day at the Lake Eola Farmers Market than with this minty getaway-in-a-jumbo-sized-cup. The mojito green tea from CubanoZ is as Instagrammable as it is delicious, and just $5. You can cool down for real with this infusion of freshly squeezed lime, crushed mint and lightly sweetened green tea – pay a little more, and you can also get a Cuban sandwich al estilo Tampa.

(Sorry, no information is currently available for other years in this same award category.)
