Best Reclamation of Local Music History 

Devotion

click to enlarge acecafe-exterior-1000.jpg

Image via Ace Cafe Orlando / Facebook

Devotion

Feb. 16, 2109

At first glance, throwing a big house-music party at the glossy, moto-centric Ace Cafe might seem odd. But old bass-heads and ravers will spot the sly nod to local music history because the Ace is sited in the historic building that was the original site of the Edge, the era-defining dance club that was ground zero for the legendary 1990s EDM scene that gave Orlando international cachet. With a prime throwback lineup that included the Crystal Method, K5, Kelly Reverb, DJ Who, Magic Mike, AK1200, Andy Hughes, Stylus and the late, great D-Xtreme, bass promoter Future Sound of Breaks essentially pulled off an Edge reunion. And now that FSOB honcho Glyn S. Morgan is an official event consultant with Ace, expect more ass-shaking parties there.

