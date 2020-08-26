HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Best Reason to Live in Your Pandemic Sweatpants All Summer 

Sunday Sauce at Stasio's Italian Deli

Sunday Sauce at Stasio's Italian Deli

instagram.com/stasiositaliandeli

Stasio's have been COVID-pivot champs since day one. Not only were they THE place to get toilet paper during the Great TP Terror of 2020, they masked up, buckled down and greatly expanded ready-made offerings for their house-bound clients like produce, butchered meats and baked goods. But it's the Sunday Sauce Kit that has added joy to our hearts and jounce to our booties. For $65, it's a complete "red gravy and macaroni" Sunday dinner for four ... aka enough food in the form of leftovers to live on for an entire week: one braciola, two fat house-made sausages, two giant meatballs, tons of red sauce, two bags of fresh pasta, house salad with Stasio's Italian dressing, ricotta salata, Calabrian chilis and fresh bread. Order by noon Thursday, pick up Saturday afternoon, and you're all set for Italian granny love and quality carbs.

