You searched for:

Start over

Narrow Search

Other Searches

Goods & Services

Goods & Services

Staff Pick

Best Reason to Go Solar 

Duke Energy fucks up Hurricane Irma response

click to enlarge boologo_horizontal.jpg

Duke Energy fucks up Hurricane Irma response

Hey, remember when Hurricane Irma blew through town after more than a week of hype over it being one of the strongest hurricanes ever? You'd think that would mean that energy companies like Duke and FPL would make extensive preparations for the inevitable damage to the power grid. But you are not a corporation only concerned with profit. The storm left millions of people without power, but Duke's slow response – coupled with their habit of promising power would be on by a certain time and not fulfilling that promise – is where most of the anger was pointed. To add insult to injury, Duke even tried to get approval for rate increases on its customers to pay for losses that were largely the result of their unpreparedness. Never mind that the last time they got approval for rate increases to build a nuclear power plant in Levy County, they never bothered to build it and just pocketed the extra money. As hurricane season begins again, that Tesla Powerwall is looking pretty attractive.

Email
Print
Share

Tags: ,

(Sorry, no information is currently available for other years in this same award category.)
  |  

Calendar

Most Popular

  1. Best Theater Space Read More

  2. Best Developments Imaginary and Real Read More

  3. Best Artistic Alternative to Sunday Services Read More

  4. Best Antique IMAX Read More

  5. Best Run of Bad Luck Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation