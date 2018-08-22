Best Reason to Drink Pants-free 

Booze delivery (Shipt, Instacart, Drizly, etc.)

The world feels a bit frightening lately, so it makes sense to keep your home bar well-stocked to take the edge off – or get completely obliterated, whatever, we're not judging. That task has become much easier lately with the launch of several delivery services that'll bring alcohol right to your front door, which means you'll never have to throw on an outfit to fake like you're a functioning member of society. As of May, Amazon has jumped into competition with the likes of Shipt, Drizly, et al. to deliver beer and wine to Prime Now members in as little as an hour. Never lose your buzz (or risk drunk driving on a beer run) again!