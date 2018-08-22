Best Reason to Chuck Your Kindle Out the Window 

Best Used Books

For bibliophiles in Orlando, there's a hidden treasure tucked away in Longwood: Best Used Books is used bookstore excellence (and excess) in every possible way, and in a time when the big box bookstores are on the ropes, that makes for a very valuable commodity. The place is stuffed to overflowing with all manner of hardcovers, paperbacks, DVD, records, manga and we even saw a box or two of old horror magazines the last time we were there. Staff is helpful and happy to accept trades, and the high shelves, precarious piles and miles of sci-fi paperbacks make this the perfect spot to get lost on a rainy afternoon.