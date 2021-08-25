Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.
First: Call In Dead, facebook.com/callindeadofficial
Second: Fatties, fatties.fun
Third: TV Generation, facebook.com/tvgorlando
Tags: Music & Nightlife, Readers' Choice
August 25-31, 2021
