Best Preparation of Yellowtail Snapper 

Hunger Street Tacos

hungerstreettacos.com

Ask Hunger Street's Joe Creech about his fondest Mexican food memory and he'll tell you it was enjoying pescado a la talla at the various coastal eateries in Acapulco. Now Creech, along with his brother David and chef Bruno Fonseca, is re-creating that indelible seaside nosh on Fairbanks Avenue. On one side of the butterflied fish is a guajillo-based salsa; on the other a parsley-garlic rub. It's then placed on a yakitori grill and smoked over binchotan coals.