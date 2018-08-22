Best Power-up 

Sanctum Café shot flight
For just about eight bucks American, you can buy yourself actual super powers. Sanctum's shots (which come in 1- or 2-ounce pours) are predictably excellent – we're especially partial to the namesake Sanctum Shot (ginger, turmeric, lemon, cayenne, coconut oil, cinnamon, raw local honey) – but adding the E3 Live (blue-green algae), Flu Shot (elderberry and warm spices) and Fire Shot (cider vinegar with various citrus and chilies) will make you invincible. Rrrrowrr!
