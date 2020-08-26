HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Arts & Culture

Arts & Culture

Staff Pick

Best Porchraits 

Matt Keller Lehman's 'Social Distancing at 85mm' series

click to enlarge best-of-orlando-2020-logo2-1000.jpg

Photo by Lego Explore Orlando

Matt Keller Lehman's 'Social Distancing at 85mm' series

orlandoweekly.com

mattkellerlehman.com

As we spent the first months of the quarantine sternly admonishing you to "stay at home, stay at home" like a broken record, we became aware of a gnawing need to see fellow humans. We weren't alone. Orlando Weekly photographer Matt Keller Lehman was eager to do a porch portrait series, interviewing and photographing Orlandoans in lockdown, and we quickly compiled a list of just a few near and dear to our collective hearts. Seeing these portraits and reading their words made them seem closer and infinitely farther away at the same time. But that's life for the moment. We're still locked down, but we hope to see you all again someday soon.

Email
Print
Share

Tags: ,

(Sorry, no information is currently available for other years in this same award category.)
  |  

Calendar

Most Popular

No recently-read stories.

Visit the archives…

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation