Best Plant Dad 

Cecil at Planted Perfectly

The proprietor of Planted Perfectly doesn't just have plants and plant accessories to sell you – he's got opinions about growing where you're planted and for him, that's Pine Hills. "Too often when I'm asked where I live it's always followed by a chuckle and 'you live in Crime Hills,'" says Cec, decrying the stigma "on what I consider to be the most amazing community in Orlando. Plus the best food!" He was born and raised in Kingston, Jamaica, but moved here 12 years ago. "I chose to purchase a house in this community because I believe in my own people, and I believe in order to combat prejudices and stereotypes you cannot run away, you have to stand and be a part of the change." Amen to that.

