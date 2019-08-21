Best Place to Stash Chic Out-of-towners 

The Wellborn

211 N. Lucerne Circle, thewellbornhotel.com

As Orlando's cultural attractions – as opposed to theme park attractions – rise in the national consciousness, discerning visitors face a choice. They read that article about "the other Orlando" in the New York Times, sure, but let's be real: They're not traveling all the way here and skipping Disney and Universal. (Especially the younger parents: They didn't get those Harry Potter tattoos to come to Orlando and not drink boozy butterbeers.) Finding accommodations that are not only roughly equidistant between the Ravenous Pig and Voodoo Doughnut, but sufficiently boutique-y to please millennial/Gen-Z travelers is now as easy as booking at the Wellborn, the freshly redesigned former Courtyard at Lake Lucerne. There's decent coffee, a mobile bar, clawfoot tubs in every room and more than enough eye candy to keep your Instagram feed replete.