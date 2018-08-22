Arts & Culture

Arts & Culture

Best Place to Meet Art World Royalty in the Making 

Orlando Museum of Art Florida Prize in Contemporary Art

click to enlarge ‘Twelve Thousand Maniacs,’ by Kenya (Robinson)

Photo courtesy of Orlando Museum of Art

‘Twelve Thousand Maniacs,’ by Kenya (Robinson)

omart.org

In its fifth year, the OMA's Florida Prize exhibitions continue to amaze. We still have to pinch ourselves to make sure we aren't dreaming when we see the talent that Glen Gentele and Hansen Mulford attract to the City Beautiful each summer, and this year was no different. Kenya (Robinson), whose parenthetical last name is a conscious choice, took home the top prize, and she wowed us with her needle-sharp but cloud-soft social commentary; we fell in love with Rafael Domenech's Memphis-brite assemblages, snickered up our sleeves at Jack Stenner's "WestFAILia" installation, and were pierced to the heart by Glexis Novoa's architectural renderings of disaster. By the time you read this, the 2018 exhibition will have just closed, but if you're anything like us, you're already looking forward to next year.

