Best Place to Get Your Car Detailed, Chow on Seafood and BBQ, and Get High on Secondhand Smoke 

Eat N Wash

Eat N Wash

2313 W. Church St.

There's a place where you can mess your face and fingers up with saucy smoked ribs and snow crab and shrimp smothered in buttery Creole spice while you wait for your car to be detailed. (Just wash those hands before you get back in the whip.) It's, umm, a joint venture of sorts called Eat N Wash, and the air above this unique West Church Street pit stop is heady with the scents of more than just damn fine Southern-style seafood and barbecue, cleansing agents and car exhaust. Consider this a blunt statement of approval.

