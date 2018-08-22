Best Place to Get Metaphysical Supplies 

Avalon Beyond

Sometimes, when it feels like the world is spinning off its axis, it's empowering to know you still have some control over how things turn out. Whether you're just learning what a smudge stick is or you're already in an established coven, Avalon Beyond is the quintessential spot to get "magickal" books, candles, crystals, oils, herbs, jewelry and all the things you'll need to summon up a true love with one green eye and one blue.