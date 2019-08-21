You searched for:

Best Place to Get an Exacting Cup of Coffee 

La Kuma Coffee

Photo by Rob Bartlett

La Kuma Coffee

840 E. State Road 434, Longwood, facebook.com/lakumacoffee

The fastidious baristas behind the bean counter at this relaxing Japanese coffee house in Longwood aren't much for pouring you a quick cup of mud in a to-go cup. But if you're the sort to enjoy watching coffee geeks hand-grind, calculate gram weight, sift, pour water of a specific temperature in a very particular pattern over the grounds in a carefully curated vessel, then this is the place for you. And La Kuma's austere, light-wood interior goes beyond aesthetic intent – owner Justin Xiong keeps visual distractions to a minimum so attention can focus on perfectly crafted brews.

