Best Place to Drop in Your Board 

Lake Ivanhoe

Ease and convenience are nothing to sniff at for even the most rugged outdoorspeople, and for kayakers and paddleboarders looking to spend a quick couple of hours basking in Florida's blasting sun, Lake Ivanhoe delivers. There's even a dock for kayaks, paddleboards and canoes that's separate from the boat ramp. With pristine, silky-smooth waters and nearby bars and restaurants to round out the afternoon, it's the right fit for anyone looking to make a ripple without making a whole big thing out of it.