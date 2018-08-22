Sports & Recreation

Sports & Recreation

Staff Pick

Best Place to Drop in Your Board 

Lake Ivanhoe

click to enlarge paddleboard-ivanhoe-hand.jpg

Lake Ivanhoe

Ease and convenience are nothing to sniff at for even the most rugged outdoorspeople, and for kayakers and paddleboarders looking to spend a quick couple of hours basking in Florida's blasting sun, Lake Ivanhoe delivers. There's even a dock for kayaks, paddleboards and canoes that's separate from the boat ramp. With pristine, silky-smooth waters and nearby bars and restaurants to round out the afternoon, it's the right fit for anyone looking to make a ripple without making a whole big thing out of it.

Email
Print
Share

Tags: ,

(Sorry, no information is currently available for other years in this same award category.)
  |  

Calendar

Most Popular

  1. Best We Knew Him When Read More

  2. Best Artistic Alternative to Sunday Services Read More

  3. Best Run of Bad Luck Read More

  4. Best Underrated Viral Comedian Read More

  5. Best Theater Company Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation