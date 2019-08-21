You searched for:

Best Place for a Godzilla Sighting 

Susuru

Photo courtesy Susuru

Susuru

8548 Palm Parkway, susuruorl.com

Stomp one foot inside Susuru and you'll come to realize that there's really no eatery quite like it anywhere in the city. The movie-set decor is steeped in postwar/midcentury Japanese nostalgia, and it's hard not to be dazzled by it all. It's a manga comic book come to life, so much so that witnessing giant scaly soles wreaking havoc on the restaurant would hardly seem unexpected. That said, sightings of the tetchy reptilian seem to spike whenever a Godzilla cocktail is ordered.

