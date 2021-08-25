Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.
Switch to the
mobile version
of this page.
Orlando Weekly
News
Arts
Music
Movies
Food & Drink
Calendar
Best Of Orlando®
Galleries
Support
Advertise
OW Events
Browse News
Coronavirus Updates
Digital Issue
Browse Issues
Local Job Listings
Special Issues
Browse Food & Drink
Good To-Go Orlando
Browse Movies
Movie Reviews and News
Find a Theater
Movie Times
Browse Calendar
Happening Today
This Weekend
Free Events
Things To Do
Submit an Event
Browse Best Of Orlando®
Readers Poll 2021
Browse Promos + Events
Giveaways
OW Events
Browse Support
Support Local Journalism
Subscribe
Orlando Weekly Facebook
Orlando Weekly Twitter
Orlando Weekly Instagram
You searched for:
[X]
2021
[X]
Food & Drink
Start over
Narrow Search
Year
Select a year
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
1997
Section
Intro
Music & Nightlife
Arts & Culture
Local Color
Food & Drink
Goods & Services
Sports & Recreation
Show only
Image
Image
Readers' Choice
Readers' Choice
Staff Pick
Staff Pick
Category
Best of Orlando® 2021: Food and Drink
Best of Orlando® 2021: Faiyaz Kara's Picks
Staff Pick — Best New Carbs: Deli Desires
Staff Pick — Best Dining Trend: Normalizing takeout
Readers Poll Winner Highlight — Best Pizza: Lazy Moon
Best Local Chef
Best Curbside Service
Best Breakfast
Best Brunch
Best Lunch
Best Cheap Eats
Best Date Restaurant
Best Outdoor Dining
Best Late-Night Restaurant
Best Splurge Restaurant