Unite Here Local 362

uniteherelocal362.org

The workers of Unite Here Local 362, part of the largest union of hospitality employees nationwide – including those at the Mouse – have launched an effort to unionize HMSHost employees at Orlando International Airport. HMSHost employs nearly 800 people at 27 locations at MCO. Unite Here's request for a mail ballot election to unionize was denied by the company, but the workers keep on fighting. They've demanded Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings and Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer support their efforts to unionize. Neither City Council nor the Board of County Commissioners have the authority to do anything about the union election, but both mayors are members of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority, and Orlando is waiting to see what they'll do.