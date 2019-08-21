Local Color

Best "Permit? We Don't Need No Stinking Permit" Moment 

Dezer tries to sneak an entire car museum into the dead husk of Artegon without telling anyone

Photo by Paul Brinkmann

5250 International Drive, dezerlandactionpark.com

Real estate development company Dezer wasn't shy about broadcasting their plans for the former Artegon/Festival Bay Mall property: "Dezerland Action Park" was billed as a one-stop indoor entertainment complex with bowling, laser tag and other activities, along with a bunch of collectible cars from founder Michael Dezer's private collection. But city officials slapped Dezerland with a stop work order on Feb. 8 after discovering that extensive work had been done on the site without proper permits. The Dezerland website still lists an extremely optimistic opening date of Spring 2019, but we have a feeling they're going to miss their target by a few more months.

