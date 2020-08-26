HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Arts & Culture

Arts & Culture

Staff Pick

Best Performing Arts Pivot 

Orlando Fringe's virtual 'Fringe Today'

click to enlarge best-of-orlando-2020-logo2-1000.jpg

Photo by Lego Explore Orlando

Orlando Fringe's virtual 'Fringe Today'

May 12-25, 2020

When Orlando Fringe first announced the cancellation of their 2020 Festival on March 19 – only days after they had promised that "the show would go on," and long before COVID-19 cases in Central Florida started to spike – some thought the precaution premature, if not excessive. But it turned out to be a prescient decision that's helped save the organization's payroll through this precarious time. Best of all, the free "Fringe Today" online programming they presented in the Festival's stead, which continues with monthly First Fringe Friday broadcasts, has become a model for other organizations to follow.

Email
Print
Share

Tags: ,

(Sorry, no information is currently available for other years in this same award category.)
  |  

Calendar

Most Popular

No recently-read stories.

Visit the archives…

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation