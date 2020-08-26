Orlando Fringe's virtual 'Fringe Today'

May 12-25, 2020

When Orlando Fringe first announced the cancellation of their 2020 Festival on March 19 – only days after they had promised that "the show would go on," and long before COVID-19 cases in Central Florida started to spike – some thought the precaution premature, if not excessive. But it turned out to be a prescient decision that's helped save the organization's payroll through this precarious time. Best of all, the free "Fringe Today" online programming they presented in the Festival's stead, which continues with monthly First Fringe Friday broadcasts, has become a model for other organizations to follow.