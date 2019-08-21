Best Passport to Your Own City 

The Local Wanderer

ocls.info/local-wanderer

If you live in Orange County and you don't have a library card, you are seriously missing out. You can use your card to check out more than books (and ebooks, and audiobooks) – you can get free access to Lynda.com technology classes, stream hard-to-find art films and documentaries on Kanopy, even use the Mango language learning app, all for free. And now OCLS has outdone themselves with a new program called the Local Wanderer. It's a massive multi-partner gateway to museums, plays, concerts, even sporting events – and it's all free. You can reserve tickets to a show at Hard Rock Live or get free admission to the Morse Museum, gratis. The culture pass program is intended to eliminate financial barriers preventing people from experiencing local arts culture, providing Orange County families a means of entry to the world-class institutions that call Central Florida home. And it makes us damn proud of our library system.