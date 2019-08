Kelly Joy Ladd

kellyjoyladd.com

Orlando artist Kelly Joy Ladd has been on the scene for a few years, but in late 2018 she really came into her own. Her inclusion as one of four local artists in the Mennello Museum's "Our Orlando" annual put her work in front of new eyes that hadn't yet experienced the sensuous textures of Ladd's wall sculptures, in which cut paper can resemble fur, feathers, even ocean waves.