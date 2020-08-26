HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Best Overdue Conversation 

Black Artists for Black Lives and Central Florida Entertainment Advocacy Forum

Orlando's arts community prides itself on being progressive and inclusive, but according to a growing number of local Black artist-activists, it still has a ways to go. June's "Black Artists for Black Lives" rally downtown, organized by performers Elisabeth Christie and Danielle Harris, demonstrated the diversity of voices all calling for change in our community; and July's three-day Central Florida Entertainment Advocacy Forum, led by Meka King and Felichia Chivaughn Ellison, helped kickstart a much-needed conversation about systemic racism in Central Florida's art institutions that is still continuing online.

