Best OMG Moment at FFF 

Roger Miret of Agnostic Front makes us cry

The music documentaries screened as part of the annual Florida Film Festival are, to our eyes and ears, the hidden gems of the fest. This year's programming was no exception, with docs on Grace Jones and Magic Music making the cut, as well as a blockbuster doc on NYHC legends Agnostic Front, The Godfathers of Hardcore. FFF's Tim Anderson managed to convince legendary tough-guy AF frontman Roger Miret to come up for the (sole Florida) screening, and did he ever. In front of a sold-out crowd at the Winter Park Regal, Miret introduced the film and fielded questions after, brought along various family and friends (including the singer he replaced in AF), shouted out his mom, and signed and pressed the flesh with the gathered throng long after. Miret was the very picture of hard-won wisdom and grace. Maybe we teared up a few times, what's it to you??