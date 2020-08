Baked Alaska at the Osprey

theospreyorlando.com

What's old is new again, so the saying goes, and the fine folks at the Osprey Seafood & Spirits are serving patrons a sweet dose of nostalgia with the retro-est of retro desserts – baked Alaska. If vanilla sponge cake and chocolate chunk almond ice cream enveloped in meringue that's toasted tableside doesn't get you happy as a clam, you're probably dead.