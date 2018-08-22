Best Old Faithful 

Tako Cheena

mytakocheena.com

Anyone who goes to shows or goes out drinking in Mills 50 knows Tako Cheena like an old friend; they're always winning awards; they even live on our biennial "100 Things You Must Do in Orlando" list. So you probably don't need us to tell you how great they are. We just wanted to raise a toast after six years of loving their tacos (curry-dusted panko-crusted cod for us, thanks) to say how nice it is to be able to count on them after a long night out.