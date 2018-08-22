Best Nonalcoholic Reason to Go to a Brewery 

Free water during Hurricane Irma

Usually we only visit a brewery with the intent of tying one on – I mean, let's just be honest – but during the Hurricane Irma madness, as power and water service was spotty at best for thousands, local breweries stepped up by offering access to their free, impeccably filtered water to anyone who showed up with a jug. As Ten10 Brewing put it, "Our whole building runs off of our industrial water filtration system (the water in our toilets is probably nicer than your tap water). If you need it, it's here." Now that's being a good neighbor.