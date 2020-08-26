Park Ave CDs

parkavecds.com

Curbside delivery was a necessary innovation during the coronavirus pandemic for people needing groceries but not able to go into the store, or wishing to patronize their favorite restaurant when dining rooms were closed. On the rare occasion that we had disposable cash, we happily availed ourselves of curbside record pick-up at Park Ave CDs. With Instagram drops of records posted daily and online transactions, you could pull right up to the shop and a masked and gloved musicologist would drop your brown paper-bagged treasure right to you. And these days, a tiny joy like new music is worth the world.