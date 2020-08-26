Orlando Protesters Drowning out Ron DeSantis

Gov. Ron DeSantis had planned a stop at Orlando's OneBlood center to be his standard press spiel of pandemic-related misinformation and bizarre sports analogies. Instead, he was met with a classic Orlando welcome: fired-up protesters. They crashed his show to demand answers – to the lies, the failures, the record COVID-19 cases and deaths, at one point fittingly shouting, "You have blood on your hands!" The direct action made national and international news, and, even better, quite literally drowned out DeSantis' voice.