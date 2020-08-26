HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Best New Visions 

Kieran Castaño's 'A Certain Kind of Light'

Kieran Castaño's 'A Certain Kind of Light'

Jan. 10-31, 2020

Sanford-based artist Kieran Castaño has exhibited in Orlando before, but his Mills Gallery retrospective in January was the best encapsulation yet of the creative evolution of this fearsome talent. Castaño's personal perspective of living as a trans man informs the thematics of his work, with heartstopping portraits and defiant political statements all rendered painstakingly on canvas. His technique takes in Caravaggio and R. Crumb alike. The scale of his canvases is captivating, with breathtaking attention to detail in every line and brushstroke.

