Best New Theme Park Treat 

Boozy Dole Whips at Wine Bar George

Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista, winebargeorge.com

Last year, rum in your Dole Whip was the level-up no one could stop talking about, but damned if the cult-favorite frozen pineapple dessert didn't outdo itself this year. In March, Wine Bar George at Disney Springs developed two new boozy versions of the treat: the Dole Whip mimosa and the Dole Whip Frozcato, followed in June by the Dole Whip Frozcato Sugar Cookie Sandwich. The mimosa mixes pineapple juice, Moscato and prosecco; the Frozcato combines Moscato, vodka and pineapple in a frozen slushy; and the Sugar Cookie Sandwich smushes Frozcato between two rosé wine-infused sugar cookies. Word is they're only available through Labor Day, though, so don't nap.