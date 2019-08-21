You searched for:

Food & Drink

Food & Drink

Staff Pick

Best New Theme Park Treat 

Boozy Dole Whips at Wine Bar George

click to enlarge dolewhipfloat_rum_072419_dsc07075_dn_courtesy_disney.jpg

Photo courtesy Disney

Boozy Dole Whips at Wine Bar George

Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista, winebargeorge.com

Last year, rum in your Dole Whip was the level-up no one could stop talking about, but damned if the cult-favorite frozen pineapple dessert didn't outdo itself this year. In March, Wine Bar George at Disney Springs developed two new boozy versions of the treat: the Dole Whip mimosa and the Dole Whip Frozcato, followed in June by the Dole Whip Frozcato Sugar Cookie Sandwich. The mimosa mixes pineapple juice, Moscato and prosecco; the Frozcato combines Moscato, vodka and pineapple in a frozen slushy; and the Sugar Cookie Sandwich smushes Frozcato between two rosé wine-infused sugar cookies. Word is they're only available through Labor Day, though, so don't nap.

