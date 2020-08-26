HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Best New Theme Park Attraction 

Social Distancing Skunk Ape

Photo courtesy Gatorland

gatorland.com

The most timely addition to local theme parks' array of attractions was not Universal Orlando's Bourne Stuntacular show; paws down, it was Gatorland's zeitgeisty new mascot, the Social Distancing Skunk Ape. Straight from the pages of a cryptozoologist's guidebook, the native Floridian Skunk Ape emerged just in time for Gatorland's reopening in May. And wouldn't you know it, the Skunk Ape's armspan is just over 6 feet wide, matching the recommended CDC guidelines for physical distancing.

(Sorry, no information is currently available for other years in this same award category.)
