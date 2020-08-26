Social Distancing Skunk Ape

gatorland.com

The most timely addition to local theme parks' array of attractions was not Universal Orlando's Bourne Stuntacular show; paws down, it was Gatorland's zeitgeisty new mascot, the Social Distancing Skunk Ape. Straight from the pages of a cryptozoologist's guidebook, the native Floridian Skunk Ape emerged just in time for Gatorland's reopening in May. And wouldn't you know it, the Skunk Ape's armspan is just over 6 feet wide, matching the recommended CDC guidelines for physical distancing.