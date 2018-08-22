You searched for:

Best New Outdoor Venue 

The Veranda Live

The Veranda Live theverandalive.com

A true alternative in the Orlando live music landscape, this Thornton Park gem, mostly known for weddings, has recently been outfitted and staffed as a proper music venue. What it now offers is a live stage set in a kind of historic courtyard milieu instead of the usual bar. Since its launch in February, the Veranda Live has featured a weighty list of music acts both local (the Hate Bombs, the Ludes, the Wildtones, Heather Lee & Jordan Wynn, Hindu Cowboys) and national (Drivin' N Cryin', Pylon Reenactment Society, Raelyn Nelson Band).

Tags:

