Best New Frame-up 

Warby Parker

The Mall at Millenia, 4200 Conroy Road; warbyparker.com

Everybody's favorite online source for cheap(ish; basic single-vision lenses are $95) prescription specs just went IRL in Orlando. Yay, no more waiting for your home try-on box! The store will also offer eye exams with an independent optometrist. Yay, no more fighting your eye doctor to get your full prescription so you can order online! Even better yet, the stylish frames live in a book-filled, bright space with a rad custom mural by Florida beach bum-slash-artist Ty Williams. Eye protection is important in Florida, so surf on in.