Best New Example of the East on West Colonial 

Lotte Plaza Market

3191 W. Colonial Drive, lotteplaza.com

The Pine Hills area is already home to one of the best hidden treasures for fans of Asian cuisine – the Chinatown Plaza near Kirkman Road – but this year saw the opening of a new branch of Lotte Plaza Market, a Maryland-based Asian grocery store chain that may or may not be owned by the Korean multinational conglomerate Lotte Corporation. In addition to offering a bright, modern take on the international grocery store, Lotte Plaza Market also features a food court that lets you skip all of the hard work in your own kitchen and shop for freshly made Korean, Japanese and Chinese fare – which is great because even we, Publix's biggest suck-ups, get tired of eating nothing but Pub subs all the time.